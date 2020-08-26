- Santa Clara Public Health Director Dr. Sara Cody blasted the CDC and the Trump administration Wednesday for telling people with COVID exposure and no symptoms not to get tested. "I actually didn’t believe it, for it seemed entirely bizarre,” Cody said. "The truth is that if you’ve been in contact with someone who is infected with COVID, you absolutely need to get a test." [Mercury News]
- Dr. Anthony Fauci says he was in surgery for his vocal chords last week when the COVID task force and the CDC met about revising the guidelines. A senior federal health official said the guideline change about testing had come "from the top." [CNN]
- All NBA Playoff games that were scheduled today have been postponed after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to play in solidarity with protests against police violence in Wisconsin. [Associated Press]
- The weather is expected to warm up around the Bay as we approach the weekend, which may not be helpful for the firefight. (The Chronicle misstates that the Walbridge Fire, which is burning in Sonoma County, is near Middletown, in Lake County, and it is not.) [Chronicle]
- Hurricane Laura, now a Category 4 storm, is expected to slam into the U.S. coast at the Texas-Louisiana border on Thursday, causing a major storm surge and untold damage. [New York Times]
- The San Francisco Port Commission has agreed to provide rent relief to tenants, including fisherman impacted by the Pier 45 fire in May. [Chronicle]
- Lemony Snicket author Daniel Handler and illustrator (and his wife) Lisa Brown are offering a $10,000 matching donation to SPARK SF Public Schools, which seeks to help eliminate the systemic inequities laid bare by the COVID-19 pandemic. [LisaBrown/Twitter]
- In honor of Women's Equality Day, the SFPD shared a photo on Twitter of four SF women applying to join the police department in 1944.
Photo: Graham Ruttan