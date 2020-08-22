Another day, another shuttered Bay Area restaurant. The Riddler, the esteemed SF champagne bar that matched bubbly with tater tot waffles, announced on Instagram this week they're waving goodbye to their Hayes Valley watering hole — and are now selling their wine selections at half price.

In its comparatively short three years on San Francisco's gastronomic scene, The Riddler had grown the adoration of many and quickly became a go-to stop in the city for people watching... while enjoying a sublime champagne. (As someone who, pre-pandemic, spent many an afternoon sat at one of their Edwardian sidewalk tables drinking sub-$17 bubblies and journaling in a Moleskin, I can attest to this sentiment.) But even its strong fanfare and rave reviews weren't enough to buoy it through these turbulent times.

As reported by Eater SF and SFGATE, The Riddler announced Thursday that it'll be shuttering both their San Francisco and New York City locations after months of financial hardship.

“We just couldn't make the numbers work,” Owner Jen Pelka — who helmed the all-female team behind the beloved bar in SF — told Eater SF. Even though The Riddler offered takeout and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan, SFGATE reports it simply wasn’t enough to sustain the business.

Prior to the pandemic, The Riddler attracted patrons (myself included) to its 528 Laguna Street address with an array of quirky decor; people then chose to stay after sitting down because of delicious, finger-friendly cuisine and well-priced wines.

Alas: the above is now a thing of the past.

Though its physical locations are now closing, you can still get a taste — both literally and figuratively speaking — of The Riddler to enjoy at home. The bar is selling their lauded champagne selection at 50 percent off list prices, and "[hopes] you’ll take the opportunity to pick up a bottle to toast with someone special to you. Similarly, many of the capricious decorations that filled the space will go on auction to the public later this fall; international auctioneer Bonhams will spearhead the sale of The Riddlers selection of "tables, champagne buckets, furniture, art, and lighting."

The Riddler's closing marks a recent string of much-loved dining destinations — like Farallon and Ton Kiang — closing up shop this week.

A Yelp report earlier in August showed some 5,000 Bay Area businesses had either temporarily or permanently closed since the pandemic began. To boot, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association estimated back in April that 50 percent of San Francisco's restaurants aren't expected to come out of the other side of this pandemic open for business, according to ABC7.

Image: Instagram via @theriddlersf