- District 4 Supervisor Gordon Mar has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing "minor" symptoms. Saying that he plans on continuing to work remotely, Mar says his family is now getting tested and that his symptoms remain mild; Mar is the first SF public official to test positive for the novel respiratory virus. [SF Examiner]
As all of us should, I’ve been tested regularly for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. Today, my test result came back positive.— Gordon Mar (@D4GordonMar) August 21, 2020
My family is getting tested immediately. Fortunately, my symptoms are minor, and I’ll continue to work remotely to serve my constituents.
- Having started in 2017, this year's Bay Area Black Restaurant Week is more important than ever. Going on until the end of August, the gastronomic endeavor showcases the hard work and delicious dishes from participating Black-owned eateries across the Bay Area, with four in San Francisco this year alone; restaurants that participate in Black Restaurant Week usually see a sales increase of 20 to 50 percent — and you can find a list of involved eateries, here. [Eater SF]
- Hadley Hall, the founder of a history-making San Francisco AIDS hospice, has died at 87. Hall opened the Coming Home Hospice amid the height of the AIDS crisis, which was the first live-in facility offering 24-hour AIDS hospice care in the country; Hall's sister says his death was brought on by pneumonia from other underlying health issues. [Chronicle]
- Poor air quality left organizers of a large East Oakland COVID-19 testing event to cancel the happening — but say they'll come back "stronger." [Oaklandside]
- Loquat trees are the secret, fruit-bearing plants you've likely passed while walking through the Mission District... but have never heard of before. [Mission Local]
- Two firefighters were rescued by helicopter after being trapped by the Woodward fire in Marin County. [KRON4]
- Yes: it's still not exactly clear what kind of face mask or covering — sans the N95 variety healthcare workers are still very much in need of — is best equipped to protect someone from both COVID-19 and smoke particulates. [KQED]
- As the president continues spewing conspiracies and confabulations to justify that voting by mail is rife with fraud, his campaign has yet to find any evidence to support those claims. [Guardian]
Image: Ameer Basheer