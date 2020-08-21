A teardown-and-rebuild project in Clarendon Heights that dates back to 2012, with the completed house now just two years old, has just hit the market for an eye-popping $22 million.

It's another in a string of ultra-high-end SF homes that have come on the market in quick succession in recent weeks, joining this $25 million custom home on Marina Green, and this $25 million Pacific Heights manse that belongs to none other than the co-founder of Nextdoor.

This one is a six-bedroom, seven-and-a-half-bath contemporary home designed by SF-based John Maniscalco Architecture, and it was just completed in 2018. As the SF Business Times notes, the house at 150 Glenbrook Avenue, atop Mount Sutro, boasts the highest elevation of any residence in the city. The roof of the home is estimated at 854 feet above sea level, putting it higher even than the penthouses in the Millennium Tower, which top out at 645 feet.

The house belongs to Tom Buttgenbach and his partner Sean Leffers, and the pair are reportedly seeking a single-city life in Los Angeles after splitting their time between there and here.

Sotheby's agents Stacey Caen and Joseph Lucier have listed the house, and it's being shown by appointment.

When Buttgenbach bought the property for $2.6 million eight years ago, it looked like this, per Redfin:

And now, after a total teardown, we have the current home:

Photo via Sotheby's International

Per the listing: "An interplay of hand selected materials and ever-changing natural light creates an enchanting series of visual moments throughout the day and into the evening twilight. Signaling the work of a creative master and a confident step forward in the historic lineage of Bay Area modernist architects, 150 Glenbrook captures a moment in time of contemporary San Francisco architectural design."

Photo via Sotheby's International

The living room with walkout balcony was "Designed for grand scale entertaining," the listing says, with "La Cantina sliders" to access the deck "on either side of [a] honed-lava stone inset Montego gas fireplace."

The kitchen has Miele appliances, a double wine fridge, induction stove top, double oven/microwave, and side-by-side Futura dishwashers.

Photo via Sotheby's International

Also, there is a roof deck with crazy city views that will be usable at least three days out of the year, and a "secret garden."

Photo via Sotheby's International

The "secret" garden. Photo via Sotheby's International

Three en suite bedrooms sit on the upper level of the house, with these expansive views, and the master suite has its own balcony as well.

Other amenities include a 300-bottle, temperature-controlled wine room, and a deck with a fireplace and stainless-steel hot tub.

The landscape design was a collaboration between Brian Koch of Terra Ferma Landscapes and master gardener Walter Lang.

