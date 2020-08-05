A Marina District home with views of the Bay and Golden Gate Bridge has just set a neighborhood record as the most expensive single-family home ever to hit the market.

The custom-built, new-construction home at 435 Marina Boulevard hit the market on Friday, and as the SF Business Times reports, the list price far exceeds the last most expensive home to sell in the Marina — 3560 Baker Street, which sold for $8.7 million last year.

The sellers are tech founder and real estate magnate Manouch Moshayedi and his wife Sophie. Their daughter Camilla Moshayedi is the listing agent.

As Camilla Moshayedi explains to SFist, "The home is truly unprecedented for the area and offers countless rare features, a striking design, unobstructed views and unparalleled scale." And to command this list price, she says, "It is unlike any home built in the Marina before and will be difficult to replicate. Most comparable homes in the city are much more vertical in the design, while this home has very large floor plates on each level due to the extra-wide 50-foot lot."

Photo: Jacob Elliott Photography/MLS

As the listing describes, it's a 5-bedroom, 7.5-bath home of 7,039 square feet. The Moshayedis purchased the property in 2014 for $5.4 million and built the new structure there as a second home. However now they say that are not using it enough now that they have grandchildren in Southern California.

"It has all the amenities that we could need and the indoor-outdoor feel that we love,” Mr. Moshayedi says, speaking to Mansion Global. "It was constructed to stand the test of time and incorporates the highest quality materials."

Photo: Jacob Elliott Photography/MLS

Photo: Jacob Elliott Photography/MLS

The Moshayedis reportedly spent a great deal of time in the kitchen, and therefore outfitted it with "top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, Bulthaup cabinetry, Calacatta counters, three sinks, three dishwashers, and an Equipex salamander [the same appliance can be found at The French Laundry and similar restaurants]."

Photo: Jacob Elliott Photography/MLS

The home is equipped with a Savant smart home system, and features an elevator in addition to solar power, a water purification system, home theater, and a four-car garage.

The view from the expansive roof deck and two other front decks is likely what will sell this place. But whether they get that asking price remains to be seen.

Photo: Jacob Elliott Photography/MLS

The most expensive home ever sold in San Francisco was 2920 Broadway, which sold for $39 million in 2019. Another Pacific Heights manse at 2799 Broadway was also seeking that price when it was listed last October, but the price has since been reduced to $37 million.