- Wildfire smoke will be hovering over the Bay Area for a third consecutive day Friday, with San Francisco on "orange" alert for air quality. SF is at "yellow" as of this morning, and the worst air quality is expected to be around Gilroy and in the East Bay. [Chronicle]
- A Vacaville family talks about losing their "forever home" in the LNU Complex Fire. [ABC 7]
- Fire evacuees in the Vacaville area are opting to sleep in hotels, their cars, or RVs rather than designated shelters due to COVID concerns. [Chronicle]
- A large tree fell onto two parked cars in the parking lot of the DMV office in San Francisco on Thursday, and a person was in one of the cars at the time. [CBS SF]
- A Richmond police sergeant has died of COVID-19. [KRON4]
- Sharon Huddle, the woman was married to convicted Golden State Killer Joseph DeAngelo for 46 years, offered a victim statement saying she always trusted he was where he said he was, and that like other victims she's suffering from post-traumatic stress. [LA Times / Chronicle]
- Postmaster General Louis DeJoy claims in Senate testimony that he had no idea that blue postal boxes and mail-sorting machines were being removed. [Associated Press]
- The Chronicle's Justin Phillips talks about how that planned 11th Street nightclub called YOLO could be seen as a warning that, post-COVID, "San Francisco could lose a bit more of the soul that made the city truly special." (A lot of people would probably say that ship sailed a while ago.) [Chronicle]