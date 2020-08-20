Gavin Newsom had planned to speak at the Democratic National Convention, but that's been put on hold due to the wildfires. Newsom's spokesperson said, "The segment that was originally planned didn’t make sense given the growth and severity of the state’s devastating wildfires, so we’re evaluating options." [Chronicle]

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg reportedly gave two days of testimony, via video conference, before the Federal Trade Commission this week as part of its ongoing investigation into possible antitrust violations. The FTC probe dates back to last July, not long after the FTC concluded its previous investigation into the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which ended with a record-setting $5 billion fine. [Politico]

Steph and Ayesha Curry will be part of the DNC program this evening, offering their endorsement of Joe Biden. [ABC7]

Former Uber Chief Security Officer Joe Sullivan has been charged in federal court for trying to cover up a hack that occurred in 2016, exposing the data of 57 million Uber customers and drivers. [KTVU]

Major news publishers are now joining Epic Games in questioning why they can't have a sweetheart App Store deal like Amazon has. [The Verge]

In case you hadn't heard, the Chronicle's Soleil Ho created quite a stir over a Basque-style cheesecake being sold in very limited quantities out of an Oakland mini-mart. [KQED]

BroadwaySF has just rejiggered its schedule again, postponing the reopening of the Golden Gate and Orpheum theaters to next April. [Chronicle]

And in some good news for whenever theaters reopen, SF's PianoFight has taken over the black-box space on Broadway in Oakland formerly home to The Flight Deck. [Hoodline]

Top Photo: Residents extinguish spot fires while protecting their property as the LNU Lightning Complex fire burns through the area on August 19, 2020 in Fairfield, California. The LNU Lightning Complex fire is spread over four counties and has burned over 45,000 acres. The out-of-control wildfire has destroyed at least 50 homes and is zero percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)