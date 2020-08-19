- After becoming the first company to be worth $1 trillion in mid-2018, Apple just became the first company to hit a $2 trillion valuation. Its shares hit $467.78 in morning trading today, solidifying it as the world's most valuable public company. [New York Times]
- Tuesday night's expected rolling blackouts were averted statewide, possibly due to energy conservation. The potential for more comes today between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m., and here's where to look to see if you may be effected. [Mercury News]
- The SFPD is seeking help in identifying suspects who broke into and vandalized the San Francisco’s KZV Armenian School last month. The local Armenian community says the incident was related to a current dispute between Armenia and Azerbaijan. [CBS SF]
- The SF Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a settlement that the city reached in June with UC Hastings to remove homeless tents from sidewalks — though they fear it will only inspire more such lawsuits. [Chronicle]
- The Supes also unanimously approved Sharon Lai, a former city planner, to be a new member of the SFMTA Board of Directors, bypassing Mayor Breed's choice. [SF Business Times]
- Advocates are arguing that the upcoming Muni Metro changes may make things harder for seniors and the disabled, with extra transfer steps, etc. [Examiner]
- Democrats officially nominated Joe Biden for president in an extraordinary virtual roll-call vote at the virtual DNC last night. [New York Times]
- You can watch the addresses delivered last night during the convention by a 74-year-old Bill Clinton, and a 95-year-old Jimmy Carter. [ABC 7]