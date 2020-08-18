- Yet another lightning-caused fire is prompting evacuations, this one in San Mateo County east of Pescadero. The communities of Loma Mar and Dearborn Park are now under evacuation orders due what are called the CZU Lightning Complex Fires, and/or the La Honda Fire. [CBS SF]
- Governor Gavin Newsom issued a statewide emergency due to the wildfires in multiple regions and the ongoing heatwave. "We are deploying every resource available to keep communities safe," he said. [KTVU]
- The tweeted GIF below from the National Weather Service shows smoke billowing from multiple Bay Area fires. You can see the CZU Complex fires in San Mateo County and the fires in Napa to the north.
Afternoon visible satellite image shows immense smoke blowing about from the wildfires. #cawx pic.twitter.com/5ceLkvWkfi— NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) August 18, 2020
- SF General is seeking help identifying a woman found unconscious Sunday afternoon near SFO, near the Marriott Hotel in Burlingame. The woman is believed to be in her 50s, with full dentures and brown hair, and she's being treated with a breathing tube after possibly suffering a fall. [Chronicle]
- A Spare the Air alert has been issued through Wednesday due to wildfire smoke all over the region. [CBS SF]
- Again at the end of next weekend, Sunday into Monday, we could see more unusual thunderstorm activity due to the outer bands of another Pacific hurricane, Hurricane Genevieve, a Category 4 storm currently hitting Mexico. [ABC7]
- Around 3,700 PG&E customers are without power in Livermore due to a blown transformer. [KRON4]
- Santa Cruz County supervisors have voted to partially closed beaches over the Labor Day weekend to prevent crowds and virus spread. [CBS SF]
- A coalition of local performers and nonprofits is looking to launch a series of performances in outdoor spaces in SF. [SF Weekly]
- A damning report by the Republican-led Senate Intelligence Committee suggests that President Trump may have had some relations with a Russian beauty pageant winner in the 1990s, but could not definitively say if the Russians had kompromat on him. [New York Times]