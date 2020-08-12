The first SoMa nightclub to emerge from pandemic lockdown looks to be Oasis, the LGBTQ club well known for its cabaret and drag shows — only it's only opening its rooftop.

Per current state and city regulations, bars and clubs can't reopen for outdoor business without food service, so Oasis is satisfying that requirement by partnering with Don Ramon's, the legendary Mexican restaurant down the street — exact menu offerings are TBD, but hopefully the famous Chile Colorado will be on there.

Co-owner D'Arcy Drollinger writes, "We’re opening our rooftop for safe, social distant cocktails & food beginning Friday August 14th! We miss our community and want to invite you all back 'home' to your Oasis."

Multiple queer bars around the Castro have reopened for outdoor table service, either because they have kitchens themselves (Hi Tops, The Lookout) or with the help of a nearby food business (Beaux, The Edge, Twin Peaks). All are operating for limited hours, and the same will be true of Oasis — we're still a long way from getting to bounce around SoMa until 2 a.m.

Food and drinks will be served from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Ms. Drollinger tells us, and brunch from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays. Diners will also be treated to live drag shows — the first of their kind in SF since March, save for a few special outdoor performances. On Friday and Saturday those will be on the early side, at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Masks are, of course, required, and table seating will be distanced on the wrap-around roof deck.

No reservations required — but pent-up demand could mean a line outside. Seating will be first-come, first-served.

And if you can't get down there this weekend, you can also consider ordering from Oasis' Meals on Heels drag queen food-delivery service. They've partnered with Martha Avenue Food — a local catering outfit from chefs Willi Nordby and Cindy Goldfield — to do takeout and delivery, complete with a "socially distant lip-sync performance" as shown below.