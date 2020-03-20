- The total number of confirmed U.S. cases of COVID-19 rose to 17,610 today, with 539 of those in the Bay Area. The numbers are rising sharply, as predicted, and you can keep track of the local county counts here.
- 30-year-old SF nightclub Slim's is closing its doors for good. Owner Boz Scaggs is taking the current crisis as a sign and saying, "Slim’s did what it was here to do." [Chronicle]
- PG&E has agreed to a "sale process" with the state of California if it does not meet its state-mandated June 30 deadline to resolve its bankruptcy. The landmark deal, announced Friday, must still be approved by the court. [Chronicle]
- Governor Newsom ordered all toll-takers off of Bay Area bridges due to the coronavirus pandemic. Anyone who still doesn't have a Fastrak is told to drive through as they already do on the Golden Gate Bridge, and automated cameras will capture license plates, leading to a bill in the mail. [CBS SF]
- The California DMV has closed its offices for walk-ins or appointments and is establishing a 'virtual office.' [ABC 7]
- SF officials are looking to open up a new 48-bed coronavirus unit at St. Francis Memorial Hospital. [Examiner]
- 51-year-old BravoTV host Andy Cohen has tested positive for the coronavirus. [KRON4]
- Former 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood also has it. [ABC 7]
- Clorox wipes being flushed down toilets are causing major problems with sewer pipes and sanitation systems across the Bay Area — so stop it! [CBS SF]
- Do not listen to President Trump when it comes to the currently unproven coronavirus treatments that still require more testing. [New York Times]
Photo: Shu Hua H./Yelp