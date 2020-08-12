- Airbnb is taking the unprecedented step of initiating legal action against a guest who threw an unauthorized party at a home they rented in Sacramento County last week. Three people were shot and wounded at the party, and Airbnb says it will seek monetary damages to be donated to nonprofits that deal with gun violence. [Associated Press]
- There are five new inexpensive liquor licenses up for grabs for businesses in certain neighborhoods of San Francisco, as part of a state lottery. As has happened in previous years, a handful of licenses are being offered for $15,000 apiece, way below the market rate for resold licenses in SF, but only for restaurants in specific areas of economic development. [SF Business Times]
- Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf says it pisses her off that vendors are coming from outside the city to sell things to people and encourage gatherings at Lake Merritt this summer. [ABC 7]
- An SUV flipped over with a mother and two kids inside yesterday evening at Noe and 15th Street, and another SUV apparently flipped over this afternoon near Market & Gough. [Hoodline]
- A new Anti-Racism and Discrimination and Pro Inclusion and Equity Task Force is being established in Martinez — the site of a recent anti-Black Lives Matter dustup — and it is seeking applicants for membership. [CBS SF]
- Much like Uber, Lyft took a big loss in the second quarter of $437 million. [CBS SF]
- Two NYT tech writers took Instagram's new Reels feature — its TikTok copycat — for a test drive, and they say it sucks. [New York Times]
- In one show of optimism about the coming year, the Game Developers Conference (GDC) says it plans to occur physically, in person, in San Francisco, in July 2021. [The Verge]
- A new Vietnamese restaurant called Tanglad is opening in the former Slurp space at 469 Castro Street. [Hoodline]
