- Owners of boutique gyms spoke out en masse at the San Francisco Small Business Commission meeting on Monday night, pleading with County Health Officer Dr. Tomas Aragon to allow them to reopen. As a coalition of owners has been doing for weeks, they are making the case that their business is far safer than tattoo parlors, massage parlors, or nail salons. [Chronicle]
- A speaker schedule released for the (virtual) Democratic National Convention includes Kamala Harris, but tellingly does not yet include Karen Bass or Susan Rice, leading to VP-pick speculation. [KRON4]
- Due to budget woes and a steep drop in corporate sponsorship, KQED just announced the layoffs of 20 staffers, including five journalists. [SFGate]
- A homeless man in San Rafael was arrested for pouring an "acid-like substance" on trucks belonging to the SF-Marin Food Bank. [KRON4]
- Tim Cook is now a billionaire, nine years into being CEO of Apple. [CBS SF]
- Russia has approved the first COVID-19 vaccine, but pretty much everyone besides Putin is skeptical it will work. [Associated Press]
- New Zealand had a 102-day streak with no reported COVID-19 cases, but Auckland is back on partial lockdown after four new locally transmitted cases were found. [KRON4]
- A multi-vehicle collision near the Fremont Street off-ramp led to a car fire and a major backup on the westbound Bay Bridge this morning, which has since started to clear. [ABC7 / CBS SF]
