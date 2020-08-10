- As the state begins clearing its data backlog and fixing the glitch of last week, Santa Clara County just added 740 new COVID cases in one day. No other Bay Area county has had such a jump just yet, but it may be coming as the state clears some 300,000 unreported test results. [SFist]
- Governor Gavin Newsom declined to explain the abrupt resignation of the state's public health director, Dr. Sonia Angell, on Sunday night. During his Monday press briefing, he would only say, "We're all accountable in respective roles for what happens underneath us," and "At the end of the day, the buck stops with me." It had been widely speculated that Angell was taking the fall for the major data snafu. [SFGate]
- UCSF researchers are testing a two-drug combination therapy that they hope will reduce the need for COVID hospitalizations. The therapy combines Gilead's remdesivir, which has shown some promise in stopping the virus from replicating, and interferon, an anti-inflammatory used in treating multiple sclerosis. [Chronicle]
- A pair of Stanislaus County residents have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with an April 1 shooting on SF's Nob Hill. The two are suspected of killing 36-year-old San Francisco resident Achour Chouadra, who died from his wounds on April 13. [Chronicle]
- There is officially a "glut" of condos on the market in San Francisco, making for the first buyer's market in about a decade. [SF Business Times]
- A 30-year-old El Cerrito man was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a man after telling him not to ride his bicycle on the sidewalk in Princeton-by-the-Sea, north of Half Moon Bay, on Sunday evening. [CBS SF]
- A suspected shoplifter allegedly tried to attack a supermarket employee on Chestnut Street in the Marina on Sunday night. [Hoodline]
- A self-administered COVID-19 testing kiosk has reopened in Berkeley. [ABC7]
Photo: Ronan Furuta