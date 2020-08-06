- Alameda County is now offering a $1,250 stipend to people who test positive for COVID-19 and need to stay home from work. The pandemic has disproportionately affected working class people of color who often can not afford to miss days of work. [CBS SF]
- New York Attorney General Letitia James announced today that she is moving to dissolve the NRA. The gun-rights group misused and misappropriated funds in the millions of dollars, James says, and because it is registered as a nonprofit in New York she has jurisdiction. [NPR]
- San Francisco and San Mateo counties, which were the last two in the Bay Area to be added to the state's watch list, still show COVID metrics that hover just above the threshold for coming off the list. [Chronicle]
- File under #Fuck2020: A deadly deer disease is spreading through several Bay Area counties causing the deer to "bleed out" internally, and the only way to stop it spreading is to keep deer "socially distanced." [CBS SF]
- The PGA Championship kicked off at SF's Harding Park this morning. [KTVU]
- Dr. Fauci says it's "amazing" that he has had to get security after receiving continuous death threats against himself and his children from lunatic Americans. [ABC 7]
- Bank robberies are down overall during the COVID-19 pandemic, but most of the robbers right now are wearing normal face masks and blending in with the crowd. [ABC7]
- Southwest Airlines says it will no longer being doing quite as extensive of a deep clean in between every flight, so make sure to Clorox your own seatbelts. [KRON4]
Photo: Andrei Stanescu/Getty Images