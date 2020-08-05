- State prison officials in California now say that 17,600 inmates will be getting early releases because of the pandemic. That number is 70 percent higher than previously suggested, and law enforcement isn't happy. [CBS SF]
- 34 state's attorneys general pressed the federal government to exercise its "march in" rights on Bay Area-based Gilead over the availability of their potentially life-saving drug remdesivir. Gilead denies that there are availability issues and says it will be producing 2 million five-day doses of the drug this year. [SF Business Times]
- A couple of homeless people who were put up in a SoMa motel room by the city were busted on Saturday after allegedly setting up a meth lab in the room. Police were called after a strong chemical odor was being smelled by other residents. [Chronicle]
- Early this morning an inmate at San Francisco's Jail #4 was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead, and the Sheriff's Department is now investigating. [CBS SF]
- California's labor commissioner, Lilia García-Brower, has filed suit against Uber and Lyft claiming they committed wage theft by "willfully misclassifying drivers as independent contractors." [Chronicle]
- The Oakland A's just filed suit against the state of California over a toxic neighbor — a metal-shredding operation — to the Howard Terminal site where they plan to build a new ballpark. [SF Business Times]
- WeWork co-founder and former CEO Adam Neumann and his wife have just listed their massive Marin County home for $27.5 million. [SFGate]
- Facebook today removed a post by President Trump claiming that children are "almost immune" to COVID-19, which was actually a clip from an interview he gave on — where else? — Fox News. [CNN]
- New research suggests that flooding from rising seas will have widespread traffic impacts in the Bay Area, far from the coast. [Chronicle]
Photo: Sherif Moharram