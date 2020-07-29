- The Bay Area added 1,260 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total to 51,400 — a one-day uptick of 2.5%. While that is not the highest one-day uptick the region has seen, it is far higher than the 1.4% increase seen in the national total so far today. Also, Contra Costa County set a record with 410 new cases in one 24-hour period. [SFist]
- After avoiding it for a couple weeks, San Mateo County has been added to the state's watch list, meaning that every Bay Area county is now on there. It was added due to an ongoing surge in positive cases, and now salons, barbershops, and gyms that had reopened must close. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SF City Attorney's Office says it won't be citing the North Beach Catholic church that allowed an indoor wedding with 100 guests to go forward earlier this month, after which 10 members of the wedding party and guests were infected with COVID-19. [Chronicle]
- The SFPD has arrested a man suspected of punching a fellow Muni passenger in the face, breaking some facial bones, on Saturday morning. [CBS SF]
- Students in the Oakland Unified School District will be getting 25,000 new laptops thanks in part to a $10 million donation from Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey in May. [KTVU]
- The Mission's own PizzaHacker is expanding to serving pizza in Marin, now as the food purveyor at new Mill Valley beer garden The Junction, near the Dipsea Trail. [Eater]
- The popular Ellen DeGeneres Show is undergoing an internal investigation after months of Twitter tales and allegations of worker mistreatment, intimidation, and racism. [KQED]
Photo: Jose Rago