- Mayor London Breed is in a standoff with labor unions representing the city's 37,000 employees over promised raises. Breed is arguing that the city can't balance its budget and still offer the $250 million in raises. [Chronicle]
- Andy Vesey, the CEO of PG&E Corp.’s utility subsidiary, is stepping down. Bill Johnson, the CEO of PG&E Corp., just retired in June. [Chronicle]
- The U.S. economy shrank a record-breaking 33 percent in the second quarter. The second-worst drop was just 10 percent, and it occurred in 1958. [Associated Press]
- A 10-year-old boy who was fatally struck by an Amazon delivery truck in Lafayette on Tuesday has been identified as Leonardo Cellura. [Bay City News]
- After San Mateo County land on the state's watch list, barbershops and hair salons there fear they may have to shut down within days. [CBS SF]
- A COVID-19 outbreak at a Costco in Sunnyvale has infected at least nine employees. [KRON4]
- Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg is in the hospital again for a "minimally invasive" procedure to revise a bile duct stent. [CBS SF]
- In desperation, Trump is now tweeting about delaying the election. [KRON4]
