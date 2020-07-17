- Stories of Portland protesters being taken off the street and detained by federal troops for no reason are scaring and enraging people across the internet. It seems Trump may have sent in federal troops to try to tamp down protests, but people describe being thrown into vans and arrested just for wearing black clothing near a demonstration. [Vice]
- The missing Alameda man, 21-year-old Donald Stanifer, has been found dead, his body badly decomposed, in an Oakland park more than a week after he disappeared. The FBI, curiously, is assisting Alameda County authorities with the investigation after the body was found in Huckleberry Regional Preserve near the border of Piedmont. [Chronicle]
- Nearly 1,000 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to child day-care centers in California. [NBC Bay Area]
- A 21-year-old man was fatally shot late Thursday in Vallejo. [Chronicle]
- A bailiff at SF's Hall of Justice has tested positive for COVID-19, showing no symptoms. [KTVU]
- The Mineral Fire in Fresno County is still only 30-percent contained, and an air quality advisory for the Bay Area has been extended. [CBS SF]
- Facebook and Instagram are planning to hurry out their TikTok copycat Reels next month after testing it in India. [Business Insider]
- A group of restaurants in SF's mid-Market vicinity, including Montesacro Pinseria and Souvla, are suing the city over negligence pertaining to homeless encampments — taking a page out of UC Hastings' playbook. [Chronicle]