- A three-alarm fire broke out at Hayward's vacant Holiday Bowl early Friday night. Having stayed largely empty — but, nevertheless, still remains a local icon — since 2005, the fire began just after 6 p.m. yesterday evening; no injuries have since been reported and the cause is under investigation. [KRON4]
- Civil rights pioneer and U.S. Representative John Lewis has passed away. Lewis announced he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in December of last year and "vowed" to fight it with the same dedication and strength he showed (and continued to show) in the fight for civil rights; he was 80 years old. [New York Times]
John Lewis is a Founding Father of the America we must become.— Jamaal Bowman (@JamaalBowmanNY) July 18, 2020
He was an organizer who brought Americans together across our differences to defeat the racism tearing our country apart from its inception. pic.twitter.com/kMiSsZe91k
- Comet NEOWISE briefly crossed the Bay Area's skies in a "once-in-a-lifetime" display Friday evening. The celestial projectile is the second-brightest of its kind to pass our planet... and it's not expected to come our way again for another 7,000 years. [NASA]
- At least four people were injured in a spate of shootings in San Jose Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
- Though the college won't hold either a fall or spring 2021 semesters — in addition to having prior laid off swaths of staff — the San Francisco Arts Institute has remained adamant that they'll not close anytime soon; a recent foreclosure bank filing seems to show otherwise. [Mission Local]
- As the state's economy slowly begins to bounce, some financial experts warn that unemployment could inch back up as COVID worsens. [KPIX]
- One East Bay firearms instructor is citing the rise in his clientele as a direct correlation to growing racial tensions across the country. [KRON4]
- Building 12, a historic building in SF's Mission Bay neighborhood, will be lifted some 10ft to help combat expected rising sea levels in the decades to come. [SFGate]
- Now in a day-and-age marked by social media (and including the "influencers" who populate it)," choosing whether or not to work with a brand can double as an act of social justice. [The Bold Italic]
Image: Jason Barone