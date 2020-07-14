- The Oakland Police Department is seen as stoking the politics of fear by announcing a surge in murders in the city in a new report. There was an apparent uptick in the week prior to the July 4 holiday, but the announcement comes just as the city council is set to discuss cuts to the department. [Chronicle]
- The report from the OPD also says that 86 percent of shootings in Oakland go unreported. [KRON4]
- Someone Zoom-bombed meeting of the Sonoma Leadership Council on Friday, displaying images of lynchings and using the n-word, and the incident is now under investigation. [Chronicle]
- One swimming pool in San Francisco, in the basement of St. Ignatius College Preparatory school, has been allowed to remain open through the pandemic for student swim practices. [CBS SF]
- In Sonoma County, re-closing indoor dining means that Russian River Brewing has to furlough some staff they had just brought back in June. [KTVU]
- Gyms and hair and nail salons in Santa Clara County only got to open for three days before having to shut down again Monday. [ABC 7]
- East Bay salon and business owners have mixed reactions to the latest orders to close down again. [ABC 7]
- Now that the Washington Redskins have changed their name, Squaw Valley Ski Resort is seriously considering a name change to "Olympic Valley." [Associated Press]
- Daniel Lewis Lee became the first U.S. inmate to be executed in 17 years this morning in Terre Haute, Indiana. [New York Times]
- It's Krispy Kreme's 83rd birthday on Friday, and they're giving away a free dozen glazed doughnuts with purchase of a regular dozen of any doughnuts. [KRON4]
