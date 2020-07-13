- Around 500 people participated in a rally and march in Martinez on Sunday in support of Black Lives Matter. The demonstration came a week after a white couple tried to paint over a BLM mural that was painted on the street outside the courthouse there. [Chronicle]
- Two more inmates at San Quentin have died from COVID-19. That brings the total number of COVID deaths at the prison to 9, out of a total of almost 1,700 positive cases to date. [Chronicle]
- Contra Costa County is seeing a rise in percent-positive cases, with eight percent of tests last week coming back positive. The county is already on a state watch list, and is now making its mask requirements more strict. [KRON4]
- An unidentified woman brought into SF General on Saturday night from San Bruno has been identified. [ABC 7]
- A 10-week-old white terrier puppy was stolen out of an animal rescue transport vehicle on Treasure Island on Sunday. [ABC 7]
- As predicted, Sonoma County is now shutting down all indoor dining, bars, and winery tasting rooms effective today as the county is added to the state's watch list. [ABC7]
- The Washington Redskins are finally dropping their name and logo after pushback from FedEx, which has naming rights over their stadium. [Associated Press]
- Trump aides are now actively trying to discredit and undercut Dr. Anthony Fauci because he's the bearer of factual bad news about the pandemic. [New York Times]
Photo: Anastasiia Chopinska