- Supervisor Matt Haney has secured the six supervisor votes he needs to move forward with a proposal to establish a new Department of Street Cleaning. The sixth vote, in addition to the Board's progressive wing, comes from Ahsha Safai, and this may now move to the November ballot. [Examiner]
- A new study suggests that the air conditioning system on the Diamond Princess cruise ship was primarily responsible for spreading COVID-19 among its passengers. The study examined how many people were infected despite being quarantined alone in single-person cabins, compared to those sharing cabins with confirmed cases. [SFGate]
- A new study by UCSF researchers finds that one in three young adults is at risk for a severe case of COVID-19. The risk is closely correlated to whether a patients smokes or vapes. [CBS SF]
- SF star chef Dominique Crenn was featured on 60 Minutes last night, and she didn't have particularly optimistic things to say about the restaurant industry post-pandemic. "The industry is kaput, it's done," Crenn said. [CBS News]
- The Bay Area is starting to see the kinds of delays in getting COVID-19 testing appointments and lengthy delays in getting results that have been seen elsewhere in the country. [Chronicle]
- Nick Bovis, the owner of Spinnerie and Lefty O'Doul's who was caught up in the Mohammed Nuru/City Hall corruption scandal, is now being sued for over $200,000 in unpaid rent. [Chronicle]
- The Winchester Mystery House in San Jose just announced it was reopening for self-guided tours — though that opening is probably overridden by the governor's order to shut down all indoor museums today. [KTVU]
