- A 35-year-old pedestrian was struck by a Muni bus and gravely wounded on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Mission and Eighth streets. The collision reportedly happened after the man walked into traffic. [Hoodline]
- At a Thursday press conference, Governor Gavin Newsom said that if Californians have to be evacuated during wildfires this year, they will likely be sent to hotels or college dorms, not gyms or congregate settings. Also, all evacuees will get temperature checks. [ABC7]
- Nizario's Pizza, which has serving doughy slices to drunk people in the Castro since 1983, has closed its Castro doors permanently after failing to reach a lease agreement with the landlord. The Nizario's operation still has locations open in the Mission and the Richmond. [Hoodline]
- Longtime fans of the Tex-Mex food and margarita pitchers at 14-year-old Velvet Cantina will be sad to learn that it has now closed for good. Owner Matt Tognazzini said the decision was made not to renew the restaurant's lease. [Eater]
- Also closing for good: 26-year-old Asian fusion spot The House in North Beach. [Chronicle]
- AC Transit, which provides bus service to much of Alameda County, is proposing cuts to address budget issues that will impact transbay service to San Francisco, as well as lines that service Berkeley and the Oakland hills. [Berkeleyside]
- New numbers clearly show that the current surge in COVID-19 cases is being driven by five states that pushed to reopen early: Florida, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, and Arizona. [New York Times]
- Town Cutler, the Nob Hill-based cutlery shop and knife-sharpener, has permanently closed. [Tablehopper]
- Also, Nob Hill cocktail spot Stookey's Club Moderne has rebranded as Stookey's Cafe Moderne, with a limited takeout food menu, and cocktails to go. [Hoodline]
- A six-year-old girl in the East Bay is making bracelets as a fundraiser for the struggling Oakland Zoo, and she's already raised $60,000. [ABC7]
Photo via Yelp