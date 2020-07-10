- A car crash on I-580 at the Altamont Pass sparked a brush fire around midnight last night, which later jumped the freeway and led to all lanes being temporarily closed. The fire was under control and lanes reopened around 4:30 a.m. Friday. [ABC7]
- Sonoma County is reportedly getting added to the state watch list today, which means indoor dining and bars will have to close again if things don't change in three days. As foretold earlier this week, the county's COVID hospitalization metrics are rising too quickly, and now county officials are talking about new enforcement measures. [Press Democrat]
- Multiple employees of Berkeley Bowl, at both locations of the grocery store, have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the employees worked the morning shift, a company rep said, and the majority were at one location, but they aren't disclosing which. [Berkeleyside]
- Clifford Bolden, the last San Francisco man on San Quentin's death row, has had his sentenced reduced to 47 years to life, making him eligible for parole when he is 79. SF District Attorney Chesa Boudin says the jury in the 1986 murder case never learned that Bolden, now 65, was suffering from schizophrenia at the time of the killing. [Associated Press]
- Sutter and Yuba counties, which reopened stores and restaurants earlier than most, now have rising case counts and business owners — and some county supervisors — still seem defiant about the virus not being a major threat. [CBS SF]
- San Francisco Superior Court has not renewed the Zero Bail policy for non-violent inmates, which expired on June 10. [48 Hills]
- The Crews Fire near Gilroy has reached 90 percent containment. [Chronicle]
- Pathologists performing autopsies on COVID-19 victims are finding blood clots in almost every organ of the body, and in tiny blood vessels. [KRON4]