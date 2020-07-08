- A researcher at UCSF has surmised that testosterone may be responsible for helping the coronavirus invade cells and replicate. The theory would explain the gender disparity among COVID-19 deaths. [Chronicle]
- The SF Unified School District is hosting the first in a series of virtual town hall meetings to discuss reopening plans this evening. The meeting goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m. and you can participate via YouTube. [KRON4]
- An overturned semi truck was causing major traffic and blocking southbound lanes of Highway 101 just north of Highway 85 in San Jose this afternoon. [CBS SF]
- A recent uptick in COVID-19 cases on the UC Berkeley campus is being blamed on some recent sorority and fraternity parties. [CBS SF]
- Joe Biden is apparently being pushed to the left in a variety of policy proposals, in a sign of deepening cooperation with Senator Bernie Sanders. [New York Times]
- Tulsa County in Oklahoma just had a one-day record for new COVID cases, and Trump's rally there is likely to blame, officials say. [Associated Press]