- The Crews Fire, burning since Sunday near Crews Road in Gilroy, has grown to 2,000 acres and has prompted evacuations. The fire is 20-percent contained, while the earlier Park Fire in Morgan Hill is now 70-percent contained. [Chronicle / KRON4]
- The Uber/Postmates deal has gone through, and Uber is acquiring Postmates for $2.65 billion in stock. After losing out to a European company in trying to buy Grubhub, Uber Eats now becomes more competitive with the help of Postmates' market share. [Associated Press]
- Santa Clara County applied for a variance from the state to reopen most businesses, including restaurants for outdoor dining, but it was denied. Several restaurants in Morgan Hill and Gilroy that had already been open for a month under county guidelines were raided by ABC agents on Friday and ordered to close. [Mercury News / ABC7]
- A week after it began allowing indoor dining, Marin County has ordered those restaurants to close again. [ABC7]
- A paraglider was seriously injured and needed rescue by helicopter on Sunday after crashing into a cliff near Mussel Rock in Daly City. [CBS SF]
- The statue of Father Junipero Serra in Capitol Park in Sacramento was toppled by protesters on Saturday, much like other Serra statues in San Francisco and Los Angeles in recent weeks. [Associated Press]
- Broadway star Nick Cordero has died of COVID complications at the age of 41, after more than 90 days in the hospital in Los Angeles. [WABC]
- The Supreme Court ruled unanimously today that states can require so-called "faithless electors" to vote for the candidate chosen by the state's popular vote. [New York Times]
