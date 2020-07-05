After a local Black youth approached a sobbing woman by an Anza Vista Walgreens to ask if he could offer any help, late-twenty-something Brendon Kruse took it upon himself to yell racial expletives at the preteen, holding the victim's bike in place to prevent him from fleeing.

Karens and Kens continue running rampant — even in one of the most liberal metropolitans in the country. Though while some seem content blocking minorities from entering apartment complexes or waving fingers at people chalking "Black Lives Matter” outside their homes, others are more fervent with their outward racism.

Like, say, screaming slurs at a Black youth for consoling a teary woman.

Per the Chronicle, 29-year-old Brendon Kruse was arrested this past Monday night after he was observed berating a 12-year-old Black youth near a Walgreens at O’Farrell and Divisadero streets. The confrontation started at about 7:40 p.m. after the boy and his friends headed to local Walgreens to purchase snacks, the boy stopping to offer help to a visibly distressed woman. It was at that moment when Kruse ran up to him and began screaming epithets, according to the investigation.

Though the victim’s friends ran away, the boy held tight — perhaps because Kruse prevented the victim from taking his bike — while Kruse continued yelling insults at him; Kruse at one point showed his lightning bolt and skull tattoos and explained to the boy they meant he "kills [plural n-word]." Kruse allegedly also threatened to kill the boy.

Shortly after, police responded to the scene and arrested Kruse; he still remains booked on a bail set at $40K.

Kruse was summoned Thursday and charged with "criminal threats, child endangerment and false imprisonment with hate crime enhancements," per the newspaper.

“A hate crime against one of us is a crime against all of us,” said San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin, whose office is prosecuting the case, said to the news outlet. “We will not tolerate bigotry and hatred in San Francisco. We will hold anyone committing hate crimes to account.”

Hate crimes in San Francisco have steadily increased over the past two years, with the current pandemic fanning those flames as hundreds of hate crimes — particularly those aimed against Asian Americans — continue being reported throughout California.

Those who witness a local hate crime taking place (or have seen one prior) can report it by calling the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office hate crime hotline at (415) 551-9595.

Image: Google Maps