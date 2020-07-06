San Francisco police on Sunday announced that a six-year-old child was killed in a shooting Saturday night that injured one other person.

Amid rampant illegal firework activity Saturday night, police were called to the scene on the 1200 block of Ingalls Street in the Bayview around 10:45 p.m. where they found a six-year-old boy fatally wounded by a gunshot. As the Examiner reports, the other victim, an adult male, was also found nearby with non-life-threatening injuries. As of Sunday evening, police say, there was still no suspect description and no arrests have been made.

The child's identity has not yet been made public.

Calling the news "absolutely devastating," District Attorney Chesa Boudin wrote on Twitter, "My team is working hard to support his family. But we can't bring him back or make their family whole. We must do more to decrease access to guns and prevent this senseless violence."

Absolutely devastating: 6 year old boy fatally shot last night. My team is working hard to support his family. But we can't bring him back or make their family whole. We must do more to decrease access to guns and prevent this senseless violence. https://t.co/G4eOwMVYjL — Chesa Boudin 博徹思 (@chesaboudin) July 6, 2020

"Senseless violence like this that could so tragically claim the life of a small child is unacceptable in our City," said SFPD Chief William Scott in a statement. "The San Francisco Police Department stands with the Bayview Hunter’s Point community in its determination to bring the perpetrator or perpetrators to justice."

The Chronicle reports that the department has declined to provide the number of suspects it may be looking into in the case.

This was San Francisco's 20th homicide of the year to date, with a fatal Tenderloin stabbing on June 24 being the most recent.