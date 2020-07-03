A suspect wearing a mask inspired by both the Edvard Munch painting and the horror movie franchise Scream allegedly attacked a young man on BART after he boarded an East Bay-bound train at Colma Station on Tuesday.

The incident began, as KPIX reports, when the 19-year-old victim came onto the train, and the masked suspect, 22-year-old Marche Jermaine Hayes of Berkeley, began yelling at him.

"What the fuck are you looking at, I’ll fuck you up," Hayes allegedly said, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office.

After the victim said he wasn't looking at the suspect and did not know him, the suspect then reportedly began punching him, and pulled out a baseball bat and began hitting him all over his body, including his head.

The victim was able to escape the attack when the train came to a stop in Daly City, and he located BART police there. The DA's office says the victim suffered "multiple lacerations and a possible traumatic brain injury."

BART Police officers were able to quickly locate Hayes, who was still wearing the "Scream" mask and clothing described by the victim, in San Francisco, where he was arrested.

Hayes was arraigned Wednesday in San Mateo County court, where he pleaded not guilty, and he's scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 15. He's currently being held in custody on $60,000 bail.

As the San Mateo Daily Journal reports, he has been charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon, assault, and making threats.

Photo: Gennady Grachev/Wikimedia