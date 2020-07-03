If you have an urge to see the ocean this weekend and are planning to do so in a socially distanced manner, you had better walk or take a bike, because none of the beach parking lots in San Francisco will be open.

City and state officials announced Thursday that parking lots at all SF beaches will be closed through the weekend, from Friday through Sunday, July 3 to 5. Beaches remain open, but only for pedestrians (and their dogs, where allowed) and bicyclists — and parking along roadways near beaches is also prohibited.

"Due to COVID-19, we have to observe Fourth of July differently this year,” said California State Parks Director Lisa Mangat in a release. "That means avoiding large gatherings and road trips to state parks and beaches. Now more than ever, it’s up to all of us to recreate responsibly to protect our loved ones and our communities."

In other parts of Northern California, there will be no beach access at all, including in Monterey County. As the Mercury News reports, via a press release from the county, officials have made the "extraordinary move" of closing beaches and beach parking lots in Pacific Grove, Carmel and Monterey, and Pebble Beach, as well as the famous 17-Mile Drive.

The parking lot closures in San Francisco include all of the following:

Baker Beach

China Beach

Crissy Field (West Bluff and East Beach)

Fort Funston

Fort Point (Parking Lot and Long Avenue)

Golden Gate Bridge (Langdon Court and Battery East)

Lands End (Merrie Way and Navy Memorial parking)

Marina Green

Ocean Beach

Additionally, the no-parking order from the state will be enforced along roadways near beaches in Marin, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Cruz and Sonoma counties.

Photo of Fort Funston via the Parks Conservancy