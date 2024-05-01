- 32-year-old Charles Beal of El Cerrito has been sentenced to 60 years to life in the June 25, 2021 shooting death of 33-year-old Ukono Hall. The shooting took place outside the apartment building of a woman both Beal and Hall were dating, and Beal continued to be with the woman after Hall's death. [East Bay Times]
- In the final update in the recount of more than 182,000 ballots in the South Bay congressional district where Rep. Anna Eshoo is retiring, Assemblymember Evan Low led Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian by five votes in the race for second place in the primary. It is now official: Low will be the one to go up against former San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo in November. [Bay Area News Group]
- Crime actually down so far this year in Oakland (except for robberies, which have increased slightly). [Chronicle]
- Alameda County DA Pamela Price is calling for a state probe into funding behind the group campaigning for her recall. [KPIX]
- Governor Gavin Newsom was again touting the success of CHP crimefighting efforts in SF, saying that 500+ have been arrested in the year since the program began. [CA.gov]
- Trans students at Berkeley High School are celebrating the conversion of a multi-stall bathroom into an all-gender bathroom. [Berkeleyside]
- A mile-long section of the Great Highway in San Francisco, between Sloat Boulevard and Skyline Boulevard, will be closed to cars permanently in early 2026 due to erosion of the shoreline. [Chronicle]
Top image: Assemblymember Evan Low speaks onstage at CAPE's Radiance Gala Celebrating API Women & Non-Binary Achievement in Entertainment at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on March 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment))