Los Angeles police in riot gear moved in on the pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA around 3 am this morning, detaining over 130 people. The action came after a nine-hour standoff and police were met with heavy resistence, as well as chants of "Where were you last night?", referring to a violent clash that occurred Tuesday with counter-protesters. [KTVU]

Encampments remain in place at UC Berkeley and Stanford University, where a photo of a man wearing a green Hamas headband went viral and prompted the university to contact the FBI. The school has not been able to identify the man, and said in a statement, "We find this deeply disturbing, as Hamas is designated a terrorist organization by the United States government." [KTVU]

At UC Berkeley's encampment Wednesday night, a tussle between two opposing groups led to some injuries. The tussle was apparently over a flag, and medical personnel called to the scene treated at least two individuals. [NBC Bay Area]

We heard in late March that they were close, and now organizers say they have reached their $11 million goal to turn the Bay Lights back on. The new set of lights will create their display on both the north and south sides of the Bay Bridge cables, and should be back on by March 2025. [New York Times]

An Alameda County Sheriff's dive team recovered the body of a 26-year-old Hayward man in Alameda Creek on Tuesday night, after a report of a possible drowning. [KRON4]

The Biden Administration just announced the expansion of the North Bay's Berryessa Snow Mountain National Monument, which spans 330,000 acres of the California Coast Ranges in Napa, Yolo, Solano, Lake, Colusa, Glenn and Mendocino counties. [KPIX]

AI company Replit, which is valued at over a billion dollars, just announced it was relocating out of San Francisco to Foster City, which the CEO calls a "more livable city." [Chronicle]

Top image: Members of law enforcement enter a Pro-Palestinian encampment at UCLA on May 2, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The camp was declared 'unlawful' by the university and many protestors have been detained. Pro-Palestinian encampments have sprung up at college campuses around the country with some protestors calling for schools to divest from Israeli interests amid the ongoing war in Gaza. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)