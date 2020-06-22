- The 60-year-old man in the Richmond District suspected of killing his 79-year-old roommate allegedly committed the murder while she was on a Zoom call. Min Jian Guan has been charged with murder and elder abuse in last week’s slaying of 79-year-old Yu Quin Sun. [KTVU]
- Governor Gavin Newsom has reached a deal with state lawmakers on the rewritten 2020/21 budget. Newsom says the deal to close a $54.3 billion shortfall will avert any teacher layoffs. [Mercury News]
- A woman was arrested in the Friday shooting death of a 55-year-old Richmond man. The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Mildred Lawson. [CBS SF]
- Gilead is now studying the use of an inhalable form of its coronavirus treatment remdesivir. Currently the drug is only being given intravenously in hospital settings, but early study suggests it is most effective when given to patients early on in the disease progression, while they are still at home. [Chronicle]
- Rickey Lee Scott, a homeless man who was convicted of a 2012 murder at an SF homeless shelter, had his conviction overturned after a juror concealed his own criminal record — but a federal appeals court has just reinstated the conviction. [Chronicle]
- Bay Area restaurant owners are hoping a $120 billion relief package gets passed that will provide pandemic assistance to independent restaurants. [SF Business Times]
- The Trump administration is aiming to suspend H1-B visas, the kind that are vital to much of the international tech workforce in Silicon Valley. [SF Business Times]
Photo: Chris Montgomery