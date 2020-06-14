As you've likely heard: traffic on the Bay Bridge is finally starting to lift after protesters participating in a 50-plus-car caravan rally temporarily blocked the westbound lanes. But this weekend's other local demonstrations included another large rally along Ocean Beach, a "blackout march" led by local high school- and college-age kids that descended on City Hall, and more.

This past Friday, another unarmed black man was shot and killed by a police officer in an Atlanta, Georgia Wendy's parking lot; his name was Rayshard Brooks; he was twenty-seven years old.

Our collective calls to demand a more just present and future for our BIPOC friends and neighbors, evergreen lovers and family members are as important as ever. And, thankfully: our Bay Area cohort is keen on doing just that — with some individuals even paddling out off Ocean Beach to float in solidarity with George Floyd and those who've had their lives cut short by unbridled malice and power.

Other San Franciscans today sat in contemplative silence near City Hall, reflecting on their own privileges and ways they can better the greater collective.

Exotic dancers and sex workers, one of our society’s historically most prejudized and scapegoated communities, walked in unity with Black Lives Matter at North Beach; candlelight vigils were seen in Alameda and other East Bay cities; the youth of tomorrow stood near the steps of City Hall in San Francisco to denounce systemic racism and rampant sexism, calling for lawmakers to hold people accountable for pushing those mentioned ideologies responsible for their conduct.

If you were busy this weekend rallying your voice on Twitter and/or opening your wallet to fund organizations fighting for racial justice, don't fret. Here are some of the best social media posted photos and videos from Saturday and Sunday's demonstrations to scroll through, below.

And, yes: "Stop Killing Black Trans Women," a populous political activist and former Black Panther Angela Davis herself says are the most vulnerable and underserved among us.

