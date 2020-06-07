Another day of Bay Area-wide demonstrations saw thousands of young children circling Lake Merritt bobbing "Black Lives Matter" signage, a second kids march near City College in SF that instilled hope for a more empathic future, and a Santa Cruz "paddle out" in honor of George Floyd’s life.

Earlier Sunday, it was announced the Minneapolis City Council would commit to disbanding the city’s police department, cemented by a veto-proof vote from the council's members. There's no denying this: protests across the country — and around the world, frankly — catalyzed, perhaps even predicated, that decision. Similarly, the Marine Corps (after years of hushed silence) finally committed to removing Confederate flags and symbols at thier bases across the country.

BREAKING: A veto-proof majority of Minneapolis City Council members will announce today their commitment to disbanding the city’s embattled police department following the killing of George Floyd.https://t.co/KMB8xxoZ13 — The Appeal (@theappeal) June 7, 2020

So, yes: our collective calls for racial equality are being heeded. And Sunday's regional chantings, marchings, and gatherings continued to add to those dialogues.

At 10:30 a.m., hundreds gathered at the SF's Civic Center Plaza to "sit, walk, [and] listen" as part of a Buddhist display of solidarity with Black Lives Matter (BLM), which was later in the day followed by a prayerful protest at City Hall; a sizeable, slow-moving car caravan, which began at SFSU, snaked through much of Parkmerced around 2 p.m. this afternoon. Kids (accompanied by adults), too, marched in the hundreds near City College.

Like-episodes of unity this morning and afternoon were observed in the East Bay too, where the vast majority of today's protesting and in-person activism took place. Though among the many scenes of togetherness — a car caravan organized to call for "peace and justice"; mothers in Rockridge banning together for racial equality; an Oakland community bike ride in unity with BLM — the Kids Peace March Around Lake Merritt was maybe the most hopeful and warming. Hundreds of families showed up to walk, march, and, in a literal way, stroll around the Oakland watering hole to advocate for better, brighter years to come. And this evening, candlelight vigils were held in both Berkeley and Oakland.

Other calm protests and marches were seen in the Peninsula and South Bay as well, but among the more left-of-center demonstrations was a Santa Cruz "paddle out" to honor the life of George Floyd.

If you were busy Sunday rallying your voice on Twitter and/or opening your wallet to fund organizations fighting for racial justice, don't fret. Here are some of the best social media posted photos and videos from today's demonstrations to scroll through, below.

Day 10 of Oakland #GeorgeFloyd protest: this children’s march is almost in unbearingly cute with all of the small, but mighty voices leading chants. What world would you like to envision for these children? pic.twitter.com/KofG1GcIm4 — Sarah Belle Lin (@SarahBelleLin) June 7, 2020

#AlamedaProtest: rally moving toward Chestnut St. Maybe 1,000 here pic.twitter.com/FqlhX0my9r — Steven Tavares (@eastbaycitizen) June 8, 2020

Aerial view of the black lives matter mural painted on 15th street downtown Oakland. pic.twitter.com/y3lZcJR4d2 — Quintin Quarantino (@DCisChillin) June 8, 2020

#BlackLivesMatter bike ride converging with vigil for victims of police violence at Lake Merritt. #oakland pic.twitter.com/5F8VR0JR9G — Liam O'Donoghue (@Liam_ODonoghue) June 8, 2020

South end of lake Merritt never seen so many bikes pic.twitter.com/PSZpRkhCrc — Ezra Goldman (@ezragoldman) June 8, 2020

Image: Courtesy of @abeeante