Today saw thousands descend on the Golden Gate Bridge — which backed up the roadway for some time — hundreds take a knee at Candlestick Park to honor George Floyd, and the East Bay mobilize to denounce racism and recognize black healthcare workers on the pandemic’s frontlines.

As ABC7 notes, thousands thronged to partake in a peaceful protest and march across the Golden Gate Bridge, meeting around noon at the toll plaza, queuing up to march along the span in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and in defiance of police brutality — and all manner of other racial injustices. Sources told SFist (which was later confirmed) that traffic had halted on the roadway later in the afternoon as marchers spilled into the streets.

And to instill even more hope in humanity's future: the entire shindig was organized by seventeen-year-old Tiana Day of San Ramon, according to the Chronicle.

Similar scenes of steadfast solidarity panned out across the Bay Area Saturday… as we hinted would likely happen earlier with today's many scheduled rallies, demonstrations, and cleanups.

A late-morning clean-up was held at 7th and Broadway in Oakland to remedy graffiti and collect broken glass and trash. Various other gatherings — including an online one centered around learning your rights when face-to-face with law enforcement; a rally to honor POC healthcare workers fighting COVID-19’s clasp on society; another black student union-led protest at Berkeley's Grove Park — rippled across the East Bay.

The more hushed Peninsula also welcomed a march to call for the defunding of the police, while Palo Alto saw a well-attended act of unity — most in attendance wearing all black, per the protest's guidelines — to stand for the notion that equality is liberty.

If you were busy today rallying your voice on Twitter and/or opening your wallet to fund organizations fighting for racial justice, don't fret. Here are some of the best social media posted photos and videos from today's demonstrations to scroll through, below.

More than a dozen like-minded happenings are expected to play out tomorrow, and we'll be back to round up scenes on social media of those in the evening, as well.

Related: SF Supervisors To Introduce Act Banning Chemical Sprays, Rubber Bullets During Protests

Friday Protests In Mission and Castro, and Critical Mass Ride Kicks Off on Embarcadero

Black Woman on Horse At Oakland Protest Says She Knew The Image Would Be Powerful

Image: Twitter via @elinormills