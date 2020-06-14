Protesters, reportedly in a car caravan, shut down the upper deck of the Bay Bridge early Sunday evening, creating a backup that extended past Treasure Island and into the East Bay.
It's unclear how many demonstrators were involved in the protest, but traffic was at a standstill for a considerable amount of time after 5 p.m. And at one point an ambulance was trying to get to a protester who was suffering an asthma attack, according to a Twitter a post.
KRON 4 reports that the standstill was the result of a 50-car caravan that slowed down traffic in a coordinated effort.
SF Bay Bridge shut down by protests pic.twitter.com/UcQQEGTgAw— Mandeep (@mandeepnyc) June 14, 2020
Police responding to Bay Bridge protest closing all westbound lanes to SF #BLM #america pic.twitter.com/0DcByfL8X7— Teacher (@21cbrain) June 15, 2020
An ambulance is on scene at the Bay Bridge protest. Our desk reports a protester is having an asthma attack. pic.twitter.com/nbwUmBnPru— Eric Shackelford (@ABC7Shack) June 15, 2020
Cops on foot going to the front pic.twitter.com/4LZR56CCoa— Mandeep (@mandeepnyc) June 15, 2020
This report will be updated with further information.