Protesters, reportedly in a car caravan, shut down the upper deck of the Bay Bridge early Sunday evening, creating a backup that extended past Treasure Island and into the East Bay.

It's unclear how many demonstrators were involved in the protest, but traffic was at a standstill for a considerable amount of time after 5 p.m. And at one point an ambulance was trying to get to a protester who was suffering an asthma attack, according to a Twitter a post.

KRON 4 reports that the standstill was the result of a 50-car caravan that slowed down traffic in a coordinated effort.