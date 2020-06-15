- In somewhat of a shocker given the composition of the court, the Supreme Court ruled today that LGBTQ people are protected from job discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Trump nominee to the court Neil Gorsuch wrote for the 6-3 majority, which was joined by Chief Justice John Roberts and the four-member liberal wing of the court. [New York Times]
- SCOTUS also dealt a blow to the Trump Administration, refusing to hear a challenge to California's sanctuary law. The court is letting stand a lower court ruling upholding the state's right not to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. [Chronicle]
- A suspect stole a construction vehicle from the area of Folsom and Beale Streets and drove it across the Bay Bridge on Saturday night. The suspect was then arrested on Yerba Buena Island, the vehicle was recovered. [ABC 7]
- The Santa Cruz sheriff's deputy injured in the shooting ten days ago that took the life of a colleague has left the hospital. [KTVU]
- Oakland police are seeking around 100 people involved with vandalism and small arson fires in the Temescal district on Friday night. [Chronicle]
- A Santa Rosa woman, 42-year-old Aura Palma, was just arrested for leading police on a second high-speed chase in a month. [CBS SF]
- A demonstration led by the black LGBTQ community packed the streets of Hollywood on Sunday. [ABC 7]
