The SFTMA is slowly returning to more normal operations, and this weekend will see the restoration of several bus routes, and increased frequencies on the bus shuttle routes currently replacing Muni Metro service. Also, street cleaning begins again next week, and tickets will start being issued once more.

Muni bus service remains "for essential trips only," but as businesses begin to reopen around the city — and as restaurants reopen for outdoor dining this weekend — more people are going to be moving around.

"A key goal of these service increases is to support the community’s economic recovery by providing more connections to neighborhood commercial districts as businesses begin to reopen," says SFMTA Public Relations Officer Mariana Maguire in a blog post. "We are also adding more frequent service on targeted routes to help address crowding and improve onboard physical distancing."

Muni has also created a Service Equity Strategy in order to target routes in neighborhoods where more low-income residents rely on public transit. To that end, the service changes taking effect on June 13 will improve transit access in Chinatown, SoMa, and the Excelsior.

Below are the service resumption highlights:

The N-Judah will start running 60-foot buses on weekdays.

will start running 60-foot buses on weekdays. The T and L bus shuttles will increase weekday frequencies by 1 or 2 minutes.

will increase weekday frequencies by 1 or 2 minutes. The 30-Stockton will resume its full route connecting the Marina and SoMa.

will resume its full route connecting the Marina and SoMa. The 5-Fulton will resume its full route to Ocean Beach making all stops.

will resume its full route to Ocean Beach making all stops. The 7-Noriega line will return as a partial "community shuttle" line between Ocean Beach and the Inner Sunset.

line will return as a partial "community shuttle" line between Ocean Beach and the Inner Sunset. The 43-Masonic line will return with a modified route connecting the Crocker-Amazon and Excelsior neighborhoods, and Masonic and Geary.

line will return with a modified route connecting the Crocker-Amazon and Excelsior neighborhoods, and Masonic and Geary. The 28-19th Avenue line will be extended north to California and 7th Avenue

line will be extended north to California and 7th Avenue And in response to customer feedback, the 38-Geary will stop running at all times to Fort Miley and the VA Hospital. It will terminate at 32nd Avenue instead of 48th Avenue, and the 38-R will provide service to downtown from 42nd Avenue (this part is very confusing, ask your drivers).

Starting Monday, street sweeping also resumes, as KTVU reports. That means that tickets will again start to be issued for non-compliance with opposite-side parking signs — though the SFMTA says that tickets will still be forgiven for pandemic-related reasons.