- In a report, Oakland police say that 200 businesses were looted and 137 arson fires were set during the night of chaotic protests on May 29. Also they say 21 officers were injured and there were "numerous" shootings throughout the city. [Chronicle]
- A family member who was present at the birthday party shooting on Tuesday night in Vallejo says the shooters were "young cowards." Police have said the shooters may have targeted the wrong house. [ABC7]
- The SF DA's office is opening a criminal investigation into a sheriff's deputy who was seen on video shoving a protester to the ground on May 31. [KTVU]
- The unemployment benefit supplement of $600 per week is going to end on July 31, and Democrats and Republicans in Congress are fighting over an extension. [New York Times]
- The zero-bail initiative in California to stem the spread of COVID-19 in jails is going to end on June 20. [Chronicle]
- The superintendent of Oakland schools, Kyla Johnson-Trammel, and a majority of the school board support a move to remove all police from school grounds. [CBS SF]
- A mid-century gem on Ocean Beach, the Ernest and Esther Born House, built in 1949 but renovated and supplemented with an extra building beside it in more recent years by local architects Aidlin Darling, has just hit the market for $8M. [7x7]