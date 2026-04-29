The image of a happy couple being reunited just after an air passenger steps off the jetway is something out of a 90s romcom. But it is going to start happening again, at long last, at San Francisco International Airport.

Not since September 2001 have non-ticketed folk been allowed to walk up to airport gates, either accompanying departing loved ones or awaiting their arrival. But Oakland Airport — ugh, we have to start calling it Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport — began allowing this "guest pass" program back in December, and a growing number of airports around the country are doing the same.

Now SFO is issuing these guest passes, called Gate Explorer Passes, starting today.

As SFO announced in a release, through the Gate Explorer program, visitors to the airport can plan to join friends or loved ones at airport gates by applying for a pass — which can be done either the day of, or up to 30 days in advance.

"We are very excited to launch the SFO Gate Explorer program," says Airport Director Mike Nakornkhet in a statement. "Airports are about bringing people together, and this program creates so many new ways for friends and family to connect, whether on arrival, departure, or even a long layover.

Nakornkhet adds, "This also allows a new audience to enjoy all the shopping, dining, artwork, museum exhibitions and amenities that make SFO so special."

Gate Explorer Pass holder will, of course, need to bring along a Real ID or passport to get through security, and they will need to wait for an email showing their pass was approved, which will come after 12 am on the day the pass pertains to.

And, the airport notes, "SFO Gate Explorer Pass program participants are subject to the same security regulations and processes as ticketed passengers, including security wait times."

As KPIX notes, in addition to Oakland, other California airports have also added similar programs, including San Diego, Orange County, and Ontario airports.

The first of these programs launched in Pittsburgh in 2017, and more airports are likely to follow suit.

Related: Yes, We're Really Going to Be Calling It 'Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport'

Photo by Duke Cullinan