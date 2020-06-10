- No surprises here: Tesla is reportedly keeping its own employees in the dark about a recent report of several employees being infected with COVID-19. According to an employee on the plant floor, they've been told "you don’t need to know unless you’re on the trace end of it." [Chronicle]
- The suspect in last night's fatal shooting at a child's birthday party in Vallejo may have targeted the wrong home. [KTVU]
- The Vallejo City Council has agreed to broadly reform the city's police department, in collaboration with the state Department of Justice. [Bay City News]
- PG&E named its new slate for its Board of Directors today. [New York Times]
- San Francisco restaurant managers and staff are scrambling to get ready for a Friday reopening of outdoor dining, after Mayor Breed's surprise announcement on Tuesday. [ABC7]
- Starting Friday, Sonoma County is allowing winery tasting rooms and breweries to reopen, without serving food. [ABC7]
- Meanwhile, Contra Costa County is moving ahead to allow indoor dining and bars to open on July 1. [Eater]
- The well loved Musée Mecanique arcade at Fisherman's Wharf is seeking $250,000 in donations to stay afloat. [Examiner]
- These sad pictures show what the newly reopened Serramonte Mall looks like, and no one should want to be there. [KMEL]
Photo: Darwin Bell