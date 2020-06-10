Monday evening, 48-year-old Deanna Rice was shot near Kirkwood Avenue and Earl Street in Hunters Point and was later taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. But her wounds proved too grave to recover from; according to police, Rice passed away Tuesday from her injuries.

As reported by the Chronicle, witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots near the roundabout intersection at 11:30 p.m. Monday night and saw at least one male flee the scene. When officers responded to the report of a shooting at Earl Street and Kirkwood Avenue, on-site law enforcement found a middle-aged woman suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds; she was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

But those traumas proved fatal, and Rice succumbed to her wounds yesterday.

A 21-year-old male thought to be involved in the now homicide, and investigators believe the shooting was in response to an earlier argument that night.

Per Mercury News, this would be the eighteenth homicide of 2020, with the murder of 51-year-old Pilar Wolfblack in Visitacion Valley on June 4 the most recent.

Anyone with relevant information should contact the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or send a tip — which can be shared anonymously — by texting "TIP411"; those texting need to start their message with “SFPD."

Related: Update: 94-Year-Old Man Beaten and Killed In Glen Park, Suspect Arrested

Bizarre Easter Morning Murder Scene Found In Burning Mission District Home

SF Homicide Rate On Track For Historic Low In 2019

Image: Unsplash via David von Diemar