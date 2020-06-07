- A Santa Cruz County deputy was killed and two other officers were injured after an ambush Saturday. 38-year-old Sergeant Damon Gutzwiller, along with two other on-site officers, responded to reports of a suspicious van on Jamison Creek Road near Ben Lomond, and when they arrived, the three officers were ambushed by gunfire and explosives; the other two officers are expected to recover, though one was shot in the face. [ABC7]
- The now-called Quail Fire burning in Solano County has grown to 1,400 acres as of Sunday morning, destroying three buildings and threatening a hundred more. An evacuation center has been set up at the 3 Oaks Community Center at Alamo Drive in Vacaville to house people who're forced to abandon their homes as the fire spreads; 600 firefighters are currently battling the blaze, with 10 percent of it reportedly contained. [KRON4/ Twitter @CALFIRENU]
- A man was shot and killed and a woman injured during a CHP officer-involved shooting in Oakland last night. Police reports say the incident happened at 10:46 p.m. in the 9600 block of Cherry Street when CHP officers were conducting a criminal investigation which led to the shooting; little information is available and multiple enforcement agencies — like the Oakland Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division — are conducting independent investigations. [Mercury News]
- Yesterday was Contra Costa Country's first full day of allowing restaurants to reopen for outdoor dining, and many eateries had lines snaking outside. [Eater SF]
- Two separate shootings left a total of four people injured last night in East Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- Hundreds of people peacefully protested in the Mission District yesterday calling for an end to "fascist strategies [that are] upheld by a series of American administrations." [Mission Local]
- Today’s demonstrations include a few peaceful car caravans in East Bay, candle lighting ceremonies, a kids march around Lake Merritt, and over a dozen more. [SFFuncheap]
- The jury is still out as to whether or not inhaling tear gas could make someone more susceptible to contracting Sars-CoV-2 — but there's reason to believe it might. [Slate/ The Guardian]
- Here's where you can donate to organizations that are helping feed demonstrators in Oakland. [Eater SF]
