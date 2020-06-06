- Because of newly installed wind resistance structures — the Golden Gate Bridge is crooning. City officials have confirmed that strong winds going through the newly installed railing slats were the cause of the low-hum emanating from the bridge... which could be heard across the Bay Area last night. [Twitter]
As much as I would‘ve loved this eerie sound to be aliens coming for us, apparently it’s the installation of new wind resistance railing that has turned the Golden Gate Bridge into a huge instrument that can be heard all around the Bay!Hypnotizing! #goldengatebridge #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/DhWEnttp2X— Shirin (@Shirin_Jnk) June 6, 2020
- George Floyd's life will be remembered and honored today in a second memorial service. Happening in Raeford, North Carolina, near where he was born, you can stream the service online via C-SPAN. [ABC7/ C-SPAN]
- The all-boys Archbishop Riordan High School is transitioning to a co-ed model next school year. [KRON4]
- Two free COVID-19 testing sites in Oakland still sit closed (due to protesting) with no set reopening dates. [Hoodline]
- Though San Francisco is taking matters into its own hands, reopening much slower than other metros in the state, Newsom released guidelines for bars, gyms, and even schools allowing them to reopen as early as next week. [ABC7]
- Recently released body camera footage of an encounter that took place between four Alameda Police Department officers and a black man detained outside his home during his morning workout is sparking further conversation over excessive police force and racial profiling by law enforcement. [NBC Bay Area]
- Amid widespread pharmacy and drugstore closures — some 20 percent of all Walgreens and CVS locations have closed for safety concerns regarding the national protests — the Chronicle has made a timely list to help people fill their next prescription. [Chronicle]
- A mature sycamore tree fell on a car near Washington Square Park yesterday afternoon; no one was harmed. [KRON4]
- Here's a list of this weekend's scheduled protests, rallies, and clean-ups. [SF Funcheap]
- And in what's perhaps not news to many: curfews have long been a source of executed racism in this country. [The Bold Italic]
