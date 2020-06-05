Not that most of you are likely to be trying to traverse the city by car this afternoon or evening, but maybe you've got work to get to or a socially distant birthday affair, or maybe you want to join a protest, so listen up to this protest update!

A march kicked off at 3 p.m. at 24th and Mission in protest of the killing of 22-year-old SF resident Sean Monterrosa. Monterrosa was killed by a Vallejo police officer Monday night who though he had a gun, he grew up in Bernal Heights, and his sisters may even be involved in the demonstration today, which was scheduled to terminate at Mission Police Station.

Critical Mass, the bicycle caravan group that we haven't heard too much from in the last decade in SF, is getting together a bicycle solidarity ride this evening in solidarity with protesters around the country demonstrating against police violence and the death of George Floyd. That ride kicks off on the Embarcadero at 5:30 p.m., but depending on the size of it, one can foresee the parade of bikes traversing the city in all directions as they used to do.

Also, a "Ready to Listen" rally is set to kick off at City Hall at 4:30 which intends to march up Market Street toward the Castro after 5 p.m., and may end up joining forces with the Mission group.

Meanwhile, across the Bay, a rally was scheduled for 5 p.m. at Vallejo City Hall which could lead to further unrest there. Vallejo still has a curfew in place starting at 8 p.m. after several consecutive nights of destruction and violence this week, and the National Guard remains on site around the city.