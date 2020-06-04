A youth march in support of Black Lives Matter, organized by a small group of Mission District teens on Instagram, drew an estimated 10,000 to 15,000 people on Wednesday. And while the SFPD detained a handful of protesters around 11:30 p.m. who were defying the city curfew, the protest remained peaceful and civilized throughout.

San Francisco and Bay Area youths really showed how it's done yesterday, and as SFGate reports, the organization for the event was led by 17-year-old Mission High student Simone Jacques and a group of friends. They started the group NoJusticeNoPeaceSF just six days ago Instagram, posting a flyer for the June 3 demonstration in protest of the death of George Floyd, and subsequently posting further messages throughout the week. "Dear comrades," reads one of the posts, "This is a black led youth protest with POC solidarity."

"Dance and pray with us for the safety and protection of black bodies," reads another.

Through fewer than two dozen posts, the teens galvanized a diverse crowd of demonstrators, including many families and fellow high schoolers. (A similar youth-led protest also drew around 15,000 in Oakland on Tuesdsay.) Below, a few images of assembled mass at Dolores Park, and as the march moved into the Castro and went back down 16th Street.

