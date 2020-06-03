A police brutality protest that began outside Mission High School on 18th Street drew possibly 10,000 people or more on Wednesday, most everyone masked but clearly not socially distant in any way.

The march, billed as being led by black youth, was set to begin at 4 p.m. and move toward the SFPD's Mission Station, but as 4:45 it had not yet kicked off. SFist tipster Andrew Warren sent the photo below, saying the crowd "easily" had grown to 10,000 or more, and KTVU has footage as well.

Mission Local snapped photos of volunteers handing out free pizza slices and supplies to attendees.

Photo: Andrew Warren

AlertSF sent out a notice that Muni buses were being rerouted around the Mission District, and Mission Local reports that police had blockaded Guerrero Street to prevent protesters from straying off the brief route.

Much like protests in recent days in Oakland and San Francisco, it seems predictable enough that factions of this enormous group will splinter off and/or proceed further than the planned trajectory.

Recognizing the legitimacy of many of the protests, SF Mayor London Breed announced earlier Wednesday that this would be the last night of an 8 p.m. curfew, however it is in effect as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. That could lead to confrontations with police if people in this very large crowd want to be civilly or uncivilly disobedient.

On Twitter, a post went around Tuesday showing a threatening post from another social media platform by a man suggesting he would be bringing a handgun to the protest "aka riot," presumably to use against protesters.

Be careful out there, everyone, and keep your distance!

