- After shutting down in mid-March for the first time since WWII, See's Candies has reopened its candy-making facilities in South San Francisco and LA. The company says it will have a limited product array to begin with, but no items are being discontinued. [Chronicle]
- Saturday morning's fire at Pier 45 destroyed most of the crab pots used by fishermen during Dungeness season. A crowdfunding campaign has launched to buy new crab pots before November, and it's estimated that $5 million in equipment was lost. [Associated Press]
- Parks and beaches in and around SF were relatively crowded on Sunday, but most groups reportedly seemed to be staying six feet from each other. [CBS SF]
- Diners appeared happy to return to a semblance of normalcy at Napa County restaurants over the weekend. [CBS SF]
- Same for Sonoma County, where outdoor dining resumed over the weekend. [KRON4]
- Health officials in Santa Cruz County have identified four separate outbreak clusters of COVID-19 linked to family gatherings. [CBS SF]
- As the pandemic rages in Brazil with a president who mocked public health measures, President Trump, his ally, has now blocked all flights from Brazil to the U.S. [New York Times]
- Most commercial passenger airlines have retrofitted planes to carry cargo the last several months, as the price of air freight shot up, especially for medical supplies. [New York Times]
- If Trump was, in fact, taking hydroxychloroquine and not just lying about it, he now says he's "finished" taking it. [KRON4]
Photo: Keegan Houser